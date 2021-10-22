Winter chill sets in with minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius in Pune

PUNE Pune city began to feel the chills of winter, as for a second day, night temperatures dipped to 17 degree Celsius on Friday. Day temperatures are forecast to drop further in the city in the next few days, said weather department officials.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar, Friday saw a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon reported 32.7 degrees Celsius maximum and at night, 18.3 degrees Celsius.

Pashan reported 17.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 19.6 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 21 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 21.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees till October 25.

“From October 25 onwards, the day temperature is likely to see a further decrease by one or two degrees. Similarly, the minimum temperature may continue to reach 17 to 18 degrees Celsius by October 25. However, afterwards, the minimum temperature is likely to increase by a degree or so,” said Kashyapi.

He added that from November, the minimum temperature is likely to reduce further as cooler northerly winds may penetrate the state.

“Weather across Maharashtra will remain dry. The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Friday was 36.1 degrees Celsius at Santacruz in Mumbai. And the lowest minimum temperature reported was 14.8 degrees Celsius at Nashik on Friday,” said Kashyapi.