Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / With patrons back at Pune restaurants, sale of veggies goes up
pune news

With patrons back at Pune restaurants, sale of veggies goes up

Pune: The wholesale market of vegetables, fruits and grains has reported a rise of 10%-20% in orders following a fresh set of Covid relaxations announced for restaurants and eateries
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:03 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: The wholesale market of vegetables, fruits and grains has reported a rise of 10%-20% in orders following a fresh set of Covid relaxations announced for restaurants and eateries.

The latest Covid eases allows shops, malls and restaurants to operate till 10pm and private offices can operate 24X7 with staggered shift hours. Employees at shops, establishments and offices, however, will have to be fully vaccinated.

“Restaurants and eateries have increased staff strength and expanded their list of orders. No price rise is expected. The brighter side of the relaxations is no wastage of vegetables and fruits,” said Vilas Bhujbal, head of traders and commission agents at Market Yard wholesale market.

“As an essential service our shops were open during lockdowns as well, however, bulk intake of grains or vegetables which gives more profit was not happening as eateries were closed. Inquiries and placing of orders have now increased by 10%,” said Vishal Piprani, grain wholesaler from Market Yard.

“It will take 15 days to see the business impact of new relaxations,” said Kapil Rege, vegetable retailer from Singhad road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP