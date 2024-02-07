Withdraw lockdown violation cases: Pune traders urge CP

A delegation of traders led by former Pune mayor met the Pune police commissioner (CP) and requested withdrawal of cases registered against certain traders during the Covid lockdown period. Fatehchand Ranka, Murlidhar Mohol with new CP Amitesh Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, had announced to withdraw cases filed during the pandemic period. Following the announcement, the home department set in motion a process to examine cases.

To expedite the proceedings, traders met the city’s police chief.

The recent meeting was attended by Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP) president Fatehchand Ranka, BJP general secretary and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Mohol underscored the cooperation extended by traders during the pandemic crisis and criticised thethen MVA government for registering cases against them.

The decision to withdraw cases in the state registered between March 21, 2020, and March 31, 2022, was initiated by Fadnavis.

To facilitate the process, district-level committees, chaired by the deputy commissioner of police and the deputy divisional officer, have been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying eligible cases for withdrawal.

Ranka appreciated the state government’s decision while emphasising need for completing technical and legal procedures for its effective execution.