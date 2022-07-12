Woman allegedly steals pvt info of husband for divorce case
PUNE: A Pune-based property consultant has registered a complaint at Khadak police station against his wife, father-in-law and his company employees for allegedly stealing banking and other personal information from his office, to use it in a divorce case.
The 40-year-old complainant has accused his wife and father-in-law of stealing his private financial information from his computer with help of his office staff. The information has been used against him in a divorce case pending in a family court.
According to Khadak police station officials, the complainant and the accused married in 2008 and have two kids. In 2019, the accused woman filed a divorce lawsuit in a family court and the couple has been living separately since then.
The complainant said that his staffer who works as a company accountant in his office based in Shukrawar peth had forwarded his private documents, including bank statements, balance sheet of his company, to his father-in-law.
Rajesh Tatkare, inspector, Khadak police station, said, “We have registered a case under the Information Technology Act.”
Khadak police have registered a case under Sections 43 A, 66 B and 71 A of the Information Technology Act and booked the complainant’s wife, his father-in-law and two others.
-
Mahindra museum builds On Brand and staff loyalty
Mumbai In 2013, former chief of staff to Anand Mahindra, Prochie Mukherji, came across a blog post by an American tourist in which he described his disappointment after a visit to Mani Bhavan on Laburnum Road. The Museum of Living History, which opens this morning at the Mahindra Towers at Worli, is a realisation of that vision. To Anand Mahindra, the museum celebrates the philosophy, DNA, core values, and the culture of the group.
-
Family planning among Muslims has increased over the years: SY Quraishi
Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi, said that family planning among Muslim have increased over the years. Another panellist, Rajashree Deshpande, professor, Department of Political Science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that caste census will not help completely, but only to a certain extent to challenge the fossilised understanding of caste. “Collecting caste data will make caste reality more transparent,” said Deshpande.
-
PCB electric crematorium dead since April, firewood cremation challenging in monsoon
The work of repair and replacement of the Pune Cantonment Board's (PCB's) electric crematorium has been the worst hit due to lack of government funds since the past three years. In April, a blast ripped apart the crematorium, also causing its chimney to collapse. Currently, only the traditional system of lighting the funeral pyre is operational although demand for electric cremation is higher during the monsoon season.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police seize banned gutkha worth ₹91 lakh
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested one person and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 91 lakh from his possession on the Pune-Nashik highway on Sunday. The accused, a tempo driver, has been identified as Ganesh Vitthal Bhadale (32) of Koyali village, Khed tehsil in Pune district. Acting on a tip-off that a tempo carrying banned gutkha would pass through the Pune-Nashik highway, the Chakan police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle at Rohkal phata.
-
10% more TB detections this year
Even as Covid-19 cases have reduced, there are 10% more Tuberculosis (TB) detections this year, according to health department officials. Till the end of June this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation detected 3,298 TB cases within city limits. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,458 new cases of TB during the same time. Whereas Pune rural reported a TB detection rate of 10.50% which is higher than the Maharashtra average of 6.05%, according to the district health department.
