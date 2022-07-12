Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman allegedly steals pvt info of husband for divorce case
Woman allegedly steals pvt info of husband for divorce case

A property consultant files complaint at Khadak police station against his wife, father-in-law and his company employees for allegedly stealing banking and other personal info to use it in a divorce case
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: A Pune-based property consultant has registered a complaint at Khadak police station against his wife, father-in-law and his company employees for allegedly stealing banking and other personal information from his office, to use it in a divorce case.

The 40-year-old complainant has accused his wife and father-in-law of stealing his private financial information from his computer with help of his office staff. The information has been used against him in a divorce case pending in a family court.

According to Khadak police station officials, the complainant and the accused married in 2008 and have two kids. In 2019, the accused woman filed a divorce lawsuit in a family court and the couple has been living separately since then.

The complainant said that his staffer who works as a company accountant in his office based in Shukrawar peth had forwarded his private documents, including bank statements, balance sheet of his company, to his father-in-law.

Rajesh Tatkare, inspector, Khadak police station, said, “We have registered a case under the Information Technology Act.”

Khadak police have registered a case under Sections 43 A, 66 B and 71 A of the Information Technology Act and booked the complainant’s wife, his father-in-law and two others.

