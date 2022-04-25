Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed

A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 27-year-old woman, who works as a daily-wage labourer, could not identify the man but provided a physical description of him to the police - a Marathi speaking middle-aged man with a round face and black-white beard.

The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop. In her complaint, the woman told the police that the guard offered her asylum in his room for the night as he was at work and the room was empty.

“The room is around 1km from the bus stand. We are trying to investigate the claims made in the complaint. She had left the house around 11-11:15pm after she fought with her partner as he was enraged by her use of phone,” said assistant inspector Vikram Gaikwad of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the child and the woman slept in the room, the accused managed to force open the door around 2:15am and pull the woman out of the room before sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint.

“She brought her son eight days ago from her native place to live with her and her partner with whom she has been living for the past four months. She separated from her husband two years ago,” said API Gaikwad.

The woman appeared for a medical test at Sassoon General Hospital and results are awaited, according to the police.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 450 (trespassing in order to commit crime punishable with life imprisonment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station against the unidentified man.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}