PUNE: A 38-year-old woman was arrested on April 23 for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold ornaments worth ₹13.87 lakh, South Mahalunge MIDC police said on Sunday.

Woman arrested for house break-in, stealing gold ornaments worth ₹ 13.87 lakh

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According to the police, the break-in was reported on April 22 and an FIR was registered the same day under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified accused.

An investigation was launched and police teams analysed CCTV footage from the area, which indicated a woman’s involvement. Based on technical inputs and field verification, the accused was identified as Sarika Santosh Bhujbal, 38, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district.

Shweta Khedkar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “Bhujbal was detained on April 23 and during sustained questioning, she confessed to the crime. The accused was known to the complainant and had prior knowledge about the valuables kept in the house. She allegedly used a duplicate key to enter the house.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay Dhamal, senior police inspector at the South Mahalunge MIDC police station, said the investigating police team recovered and seized approximately 10 tolas of gold ornaments from Bhujbal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay Dhamal, senior police inspector at the South Mahalunge MIDC police station, said the investigating police team recovered and seized approximately 10 tolas of gold ornaments from Bhujbal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior officers from Zone 4 and the Mahalunge MIDC division led the team. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officers from Zone 4 and the Mahalunge MIDC division led the team. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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