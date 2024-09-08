Woman arrested for stabbing husband to death 

A 42-year-old woman was arrested by the Pune city police on Sunday for stabbing her husband due to frustration over his alcohol addiction, said police. The incident was reported at around 7 pm at the parking area of Swapnapurti Residency, Narhe area of Pune city. The deceased has been identified as Kirpa Devsingh Bista, (46) resident of Narhe, originally hailing from Nepal. Police said neighbouring people called the police and informed them about the murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the deceased was working as a security guard and his wife Hira Kirpa Bista (42) was working as a housemaid. They shifted to Pune city from Nepal almost three years ago. Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone - 3) said, “The deceased was addicted to alcohol and often engaged in violent altercations with his wife. Under such circumstances, his wife attacked him with a kitchen knife, causing his death.’’

Raghvendrasingh Kshirsagar, police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station said, “The accused is addicted to alcohol and hence there were always arguments between them. On Sunday, under the influence of alcohol, the deceased was involved in altercations with his wife. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife.’’

Police said neighbouring people called the police and informed them about the murder. Immediately a team of police from Sinhagad Road police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A case has been filed against the accused wife on charges of murder and further investigation is going on.