Woman beats up Pune traffic cop with footwear, held

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly beating up a woman traffic constable on duty with footwear at Tilak Chowk on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sita Ramesh Pujari of Tadiwala Road.

According to the police, the accused had heated arguments with the woman traffic constable over lifting her motorcycle from a no-parking area.

As per the complaint filed by Constable Savita Shankar Dongre (36), the accused approached Dongre when she was monitoring traffic at Tilak Chowk at 1.30 pm on Wednesday, and asked why her motorcycle was lifted.

According to Dongre, she told the accused that she is unaware about it as the spot from where the vehicle was lifted does not come her area. Dongre told her to approach a nearby traffic police officer. However, the accused said that Dongre been in traffic police should know about it. Angry over Dongre’s reply, the accused started abusing her and thrashed her. The accused allegedly beat up the traffic constable with footwear, dragged her by hair and tore the traffic constable’s uniform.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).