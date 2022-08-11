Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel

pune news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 11:11 PM IST
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in her hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said
According to the police, the 25-year-old was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

According to the police, the 25-year-old victim was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case.

According to the police, the 25-year-old victim was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case.

Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found.”

“The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Man-Samvad helpline by Sassoon Hospital 020-26127331

Connecting NGO Distress Helpline 9922004305 / 9922001122

Karve Institute of Social Service (KISS) helpline 9850328350, 9821066077, 9604552698, 9820714876, 9881687454

Snehi: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090

