Woman cop assaulted by two vendors

PUNE: A case has been registered against two women for abusing and thrashing an on-duty woman police officer deputed at Lashkar police station on Saturday.

When the officer was carefully listening to the issues raised by both accused, Memon threatened the woman to note down her complaint first or face dire consequences. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Sugara Memon (35), a resident of MG Road Camp, and Kokila Makwana. Both of them are street vendors on MG Road.

According to a complaint filed by a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) at Lashkar police station, she was on duty on Saturday when both accused approached the police station to file a police complaint against each other.

When the officer was carefully listening to the issues raised by both accused, Memon threatened the woman to note down her complaint first or face dire consequences.

According to the woman PSI’s complaint, Memon threatened her, claiming she has contacts with influential people and that the police officer would regret not giving her preferential treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Lashkar police station officials, both women had an argument on MG road about the Pathari issue (street vendor spot). Later, they went to the police station, threatened and assaulted the woman PSI, who was assigned to register their complaint.

Both the culprits have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 and 34, and further investigation is underway.