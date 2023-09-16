Woman dies by suicide after boyfriend fails to pay loan taken on her behalf

A 25-year-old woman working in an IT company died by suicide on Friday after her boyfriend failed to make payments on a loan taken in her name, said officials on Saturday.

The woman’s mother has registered a complaint stating that her daughter was provoked to take the step.

According to police officials the incident occurred between 3-3.30 am in Manjari. The accused has been identified as Adarsh Ajaykumar Menon, 25. The two worked together in a private IT company.

Police officials stated that, in order to fulfil his financial needs, accused Menon borrowed ₹ 6-7 lakh from various banks through credit cards, loans, personal loans in the name of the victim and assured her to repay it.

However, Menon failed to repay the loan on time as a result of which there were heated arguments between them on Friday. Frustrated with this issue, the victim died by suicide at the accused’s residence.

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, we have registered a case against the accused and arrested him.’’

According to officials, accused and victim were in relationship and hence accused borrowed several loans in her name. However, he failed to do that and as a result of which the victim had been facing pressure from bank authorities.

According to the victim’s mother, Menon had purchased a car in March, in her daughter’s name and did not pay instalments of it. After a repetitive request he was not paying the EMI’s on time. “Recently my daughter left her job, hence it was difficult for her to pay all EMIs, hence under tense situation she died by suicide,’’ she said.

Victim’s mother also alleged that the accused mentally harassed her daughter.

A case has been registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.