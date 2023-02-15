Woman doctor killed, husband injured after speeding mixer rams into them near Shikrapur

A 37-year-old woman doctor was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a speeding cement mixer rammed into their car on Wednesday morning at Malthan Phata near Shikrapur, said police officials.

Shikrapur police have identified the deceased as Dr Sonali Machindra Khaire (37) and the injured as Dr Machindra Narayan Khaire (40).

Dr Machindra Kahire is director at Khaire hospital in Shikrapur.

According to police officials, on Wednesday morning at around 6.45 am, the couple were on their way to Pune.

They halted at Sai Sahara petrol pump to fill fuel in the car. While taking a U-turn from there, a speeding cement mixer rammed into their car, seriously injuring the couple.

Immediately after the accident, the injured were rushed to the Surya private hospital. Dr Sonali died due to serious injuries and Dr Machindra is seriously injured and is under medical treatment.

Hemant Kshirsagar, senior police inspector at Shikrapur police station said, “We have booked truck driver, identified as Pavan Bhagwan Sathe for rash and negligent driving and further investigation in this case is underway.’’

Dr Kailas Balasaheb Bandal (45), resident of Pabal, registered a police complaint at Shikrapur police station. In his complaint, Dr Bandal alleged that truck driver Sathe is responsible for this accident. Due to his rash and negligent driving Dr Sonali died and Dr Machindra was seriously injured.

A case has been registered at Shikrapur police station under sections 279,337,338,304 (a) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police officials conducted a medical test of the truck driver and found he was not under the influence of alcohol. Shikrapur police are investigating the case further.