Woman duped of 33 lakh in share market fraud

A 52-year-old resident of Gokhalenagar fell prey to cyber fraudsters who cunningly promised her lucrative returns on investment in the share market. The incident was reported between January 11 to February 21, police said. A case in this regard was filed on Monday, March 4. According to the Police, the victim was active in share market trading. In order to learn advanced trading through free online coaching, she came in contact with the accused and joined a coaching class. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Ashlesha Deshpande, a resident of Gokhalenagar. According to police, she was lured into the trap with the promise of a high return on her investment.

Yuvraj Nandre, Police Inspector (Crime) at Chaturshrungi police station said, “The accused forced the victim to open a new Demat account and she started investing as per the suggestion given by the accused. After initial profits, the accused coerced Deshpande to infuse more money.”

According to Nandre, the accused asked the woman to transfer money to different bank accounts. Lured by the prospect of quick gains, she innocently fell into their trap, investing a staggering sum amounting to ₹33.62 lakh.

However, soon the woman realised that she had been deceived by scammers, and on Monday, she approached Chaturshrungi police station and lodged a police complaint.

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under IPC sections 419, 420, and 34 and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.