Woman found stabbed to death in Pune, partner in police custody
Woman found stabbed to death in Pune, partner in police custody

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:51 PM IST
PUNE: A woman was found stabbed to death near the opening of new Katraj tunnel that connects Pune and Satara around 10pm on Sunday. The police found her partner in the early hours of Monday and remanded him to three days in police custody.

The woman was identified as Sapna Patil (32) of Balajinagar in Dhankawadi area of Pune. The man was identified as Ram Giri (34) of Solapur. She had knife wounds on the side of her abdomen.

A complaint was lodged by a woman who worked at the house of the victim as housekeeper and lives in Balajinagar.

“They knew each other for the past 7-8 years. The woman was married to another man but did not live with him anymore. She had a daughter and both lived with the deceased woman’s younger sister. They worked as housekeeping professionals. The accused did hotel-related jobs that he could find. They were travelling on that route when a fight escalated and he killed her,” said assistant inspector Ashish Kavthekar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

The two used to fight over Giri’s suspicion about the woman having an affair with another man, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

