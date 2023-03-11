Woman fractures back bone after speeding PMPML bus hits bump

The Wanowrie police on Friday registered a case against a PMPML bus driver for neglecting safety of passengers and driving the vehicle at high speed over a speed breaker near Girme school in Wanowrie, said police officials.

The Wanowrie police on Friday registered a case against a PMPML bus driver for neglecting safety of passengers. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred on February 16 at around 3:30 pm near Girme school. The accused has been identified as Akshay Dube (32).

A lady passenger Anjum Munawar Siddhiqui (45) suffered a back bone fracture when a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hit a speed breaker. Police officials said that, the bus was heading from Kondhwa to Pune station and the complainant was travelling with her sister Sayara (49) and was sitting on the rear end seat of the bus.

According to the complainant, the driver was speeding and the bus jumped when he hit the speed breaker. The impact was so huge that she was flung into the air and landed with a thud on another seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was registered on Friday as the doctor had advised the complainant to rest due to the fracture, said police officials.

A case under section 338 of IPC and sections 184,119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered and further investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet, said police officials.