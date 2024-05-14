Woman gives valuables worth 15.30 lakh to ‘black magic experts’, duped

A woman was duped of ₹15.30 lakh by duo claiming to be experts in black magic, said police officials. The incident was reported at Raheja Garden Society in Wanowrie between December 2022 and December 2023. The accused have been identified as Krishna Tiwari and Antima Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh. As per the complaint filed by the victim, she handed over her gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth ₹ 15.30 lakh and finally decided to approach the police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused told the 29-year-old complainant that the issues that she was facing in life will be solved due to black magic.

Believing in their words, the victim agreed to the puja. The victim and her daughter fainted after consuming the yellow drink given by the accused who allegedly took their obscene videos and photos. The accused shared the obscene videos and photos on her mobile phone and later used them for extorting money, according to the police.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, she handed over her gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth ₹15.30 lakh and finally decided to approach the police station.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, on Sunday, the Wanowrie police registered a case against the duo.