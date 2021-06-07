Woman in custody for killing husband in Narhe

A woman was remanded to police custody on Monday for killing her husband whose body was found in a water tank in Narhe area on Monday.

The woman was identified as Gyanidevi Krishnaprakash (32), while her deceased husband was identified as Krushnakumar Gurucharan Prasad (28) both of whom lived on a construction site in Narhe. She has been remanded to police custody by a local court till June 10.

“We got suspicious of her after the details she revealed before they were discovered. She said he left home around 9pm and she went to her neighbour’s house around 3:30am and started crying that her husband had left her forever. When she reported him missing, she also insisted that we search the water tank area. So, we started interrogating her and she finally agreed to have done it,” said police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The two had allegedly married in a temple in Bihar after her first husband had learned about their affair.

The woman had smashed her husband’s head and thrown the body in the tank. She had pointed to the police that the man’s footwear was lying near the isolated water tank, according to the police.

“He did centring work and she did water work and both had been living in Pune for the past year. She had been married earlier and had three kids with the first husband in Bihar. Due to her affair with the now-deceased person, she left her family and came to Pune with him. However, he started bringing home another woman and used to break her phone if she tried to talk to her children back in Bihar,” said PI Waghmare.

A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station.