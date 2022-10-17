Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman loses 8L in foreign job lure in Pune

Woman loses 8L in foreign job lure in Pune

pune news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST

A 23-year-old woman in Pune fell prey to fraudster while searching an overseas job opportunity for her brother

A 23-year-old woman in Pune fell prey to fraudster while searching an overseas job opportunity for her brother. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 23-year-old woman in Pune fell prey to fraudster while searching an overseas job opportunity for her brother. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: A 23-year-old woman fell prey to fraudster while searching an overseas job opportunity for her brother. The complainant came in contact with a Mumbai-based man who promised to help get job in Scotland and duped her of 8.20 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh alias Rajiv Sharma of Mumbai. According to the police complaint filed by the woman, in September 2019, she came in contact with the accused during a train journey. Sharma claimed to have contacts in foreign countries.

The complainant later introduced his brother, who was seeking a job abroad, to the accused. During a meeting held in 2019, Sharma said that he had contacts in The Scottish Salesman Company and will help him get a job in Scotland and sought money for the purpose.

The complainant transferred 8.2 lakh to the account of accused through various transactions. Later, when the accused could not arrange a job for the complainant’s brother, refused to repay the money and switched off his phone, the police complaint was filed.

According to the police, no arrest has been made in the case.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sangvi police station under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Indian Information Technology Act 2000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out