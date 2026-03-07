PUNE: A woman was allegedly murdered after resisting an attempt to sexually assault her in the Dive Ghat area on the Hadapsar–Saswad road in Pune district on Tuesday. Crime Branch Unit 6 of the Pune city police arrested the accused in the early hours of Friday, following a probe aided by CCTV footage. Woman murdered for resisting sexual assault near Dive Ghat, accused arrested

The accused, identified as Prakash Mane (29), a resident of Wadki Nala, works as a supervisor in a private company in the area.

According to police, the body of an unidentified woman, aged between 30 and 40 years, was found semi-naked in an open area near a company premises at the foothills of Dive Ghat on Tuesday, March 3. Following the discovery, Fursungi police registered a case of murder.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and identified Mane as the suspect. He was later detained and questioned.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, SPI of Crime Branch Unit 6, said, “There was no concrete clue initially. However, while analysing CCTV footage from a petrol pump in the locality, we noticed a suspicious shadow. That lead helped us narrow down the suspect.”

During interrogation, police found that Mane had allegedly been keeping watch on the woman for several days and knew she was mentally unstable. He allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, and when she resisted, he strangled her and attacked her with a stone, resulting in her death.