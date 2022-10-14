Woman sedated, gang-raped in Kondhwa

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in Kondhwa on October 9, said police.

According to the victim’s complaint, she had arranged a party at her residence and called the accused. After partying late during the night around 3 am she went to her room to rest. At that time, the accused entered the room, gagged her with sedatives and raped her.

The victim regained consciousness after two hours and realised that she had been raped.

Senior police inspector Sardar Patil said that investigation is underway and more evidence is being gathered against the accused who have been arrested.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376 (rape) against the accused.