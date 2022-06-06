Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman, son drown in Indrayani river

Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A mother-son duo who had gone to wash clothes at Indrayani river, Naigaon, met a watery grave on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Poonam Dinesh Shinde (38) and her son Yuvraj Dinesh Shinde (14), both residents of Kamshet.

According to the police, both of them had gone to wash clothes. Yuvraj fell into the water and started drowning. His mother rushed to save him but she too drowned. After seeing them drowning, Poona’s brother went to their rescue and with the help of a relative brought them out. They were rushed to a private hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival.

Police inspector Sanjay Jagtap said that an accidental death has been lodged in connection with the incident.

