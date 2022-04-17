Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev

PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want
Kapil Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday.

Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

Kapil further added, “To be successful in life one should convert pressure into pleasure and then any work is possible. Whatever work you do, always give 100 per cent to it.”

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, his team mate in the 1983 world cup was also present on the occasion.

