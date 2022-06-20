Women who claimed to be the second wife of Maha min Dhananjay Munde booked under atrocities act

PUNE The Pune police have booked Karuna Sharma, who claimed to be Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s second wife, for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at a woman and on other charges was on Sunday.

A 23-year-old woman, a resident of Laxminagar Yerwada registered a complaint against her husband Ajykumar Vishnu Dede (32) and Karuna Sharma.

She alleged that her husband raped her. The complaint was lodged at Yerawada police station on Sunday.

In her complaint, the complainant alleged that her husband was having an affair with Sharman and both of them were living in Santacruz. Mumbai.

She stated that on June 3 there was a heated argument during which Sharma hurled casteist abuse.

The complainant alleged that, since her marriage in 2018, she was subjected to torture and humiliation by her husband as he was having an affair with Sharma. She alleged that; Sharma conspired with her husband, to forcibly give a divorce.