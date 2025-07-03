Women’s panel resolves 20 of 56 cases during Pune hearing

Pune: The National Commission for Women (NCW) resolved 20 out of 56 complaints on the spot during a public hearing held in Pune on Wednesday, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said. National Commission for Women resolved 20 of 56 complaints on the spot during a public hearing held in Pune on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A total of 35 complaints were received in advance, while 21 additional grievances were submitted on-site during the hearing, which was conducted in the presence of Rahatkar and senior administrative officials.

“Out of the total 56 cases, 20 were resolved on the spot, while the remaining were forwarded to officials concerned with instructions for immediate and effective redressal,” Rahatkar said.

She noted that such hearings were playing a vital role in helping victims get justice and bringing visible relief to complainants.

Recognising that many women are unable to travel to the NCW headquarters in Delhi, the commission launched the National Commission for Women at Your Doorstep initiative. Under this program, public hearings are organised not only in state capitals but also in various regional locations.

“The goal of the commission is to ensure timely justice for affected women through the active cooperation of all relevant departments,” Rahatkar said. She urged officials to treat all complaints with seriousness and to ensure transparent and accountable action.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Maharashtra state Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh and district collector Jitendra Dudi.