pune news

Work on Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line begins; 3-year deadline

Work on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line began on Thursday, with city’s guardian minister, deputy minister Ajit Pawar, also holding a meeting to ensure the line is ready within three years
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:45 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: Work on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line began on Thursday, with city’s guardian minister, deputy minister Ajit Pawar, also holding a meeting to ensure the line is ready within three years.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) executing this metro line will develop it on the PPP (public private partnership) model, with Tata and Siemens jointly excuting the project.

The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metroline is considered Pune’s third metro line, after PCMC to Swargate , and Vanaz to Ramwadi. The work on the previous two metro lines is in progress and commercial operations for the same on at least one line is scheduled to start from December.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “The length of the Hinjewadi -Shivajinagar metro line is 23.2km. There are 23 stations on this line and the whole line is elevated. At least 98 per cent of the land required for the project is in our possession.”

Diwase added, “Actual work on the Metro line started on the ground and we are hoping that the project will be completed before the said timeline. Along with this, the flyover work at the University chowk will start soon. PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police recently held a joint meeting to discuss an alternate traffic plan when the flyover work begins.”

