Work on Swargate underground metro station reaches slab stage
PUNE Work on the Swargate underground metro station has picked up pace and reached a crucial stage: contractors have begun putting up the 64 metre long concourse slab over the station structure, which is a step closer to the project’s completion.
Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha Metro said, “The work began on Tuesday and will be completed in two-three days and 72% of work has been completed at the Swargate underground metro. Simultaneously, the work on other stations has also picked up pace. We are hopeful, that we will extend this route till Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”
The official twitter handle of Pune Metro rail on Tuesday stated, “PuneMetro is all set to create a record by casting a 64 M long concourse slab at Swargate metro station, which will be amongst the longest slab of underground metro in Maharashtra.
According to officials, work on all underground metro stations which include civil court, Shivajinagar and Mandai has picked up pace.
A Maha Metro official requesting anonymity said, “In the past two years, we had to face hurdles due to the pandemic. Now, at every station, the continuity of work is more than what it was during last year.”
The underground station at Swargate is a part of a multimodal transit hub integrating intra- and inter-city bus services run by PMPML and MSRTC, auto rickshaws, as well as a parking facility for private vehicles.
The Maha Metro is focusing on completing the work at civil court and Shivajinagar stations at the earliest.
“The work of two parallel tunnels between Agriculture college to Swargate via Mandai is near to completion. and from Mandai. work will be proceeding towards Kasba peth,” added the official.
BOX
-The project is being undertaken by Maha Metro on PPP basis at ₹1,600 crore.
-In August 2018, J Kumar Infraprojects was awarded the contract for the hub.
-The 17.4 km line 1 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate has a 6 km underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate.
-Between Swargate to Shivajinagar – stations include Civil court, Budhwar peth and Mandai all are underground stations.
-
-
-
-
-
