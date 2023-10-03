News / Cities / Pune News / Worker dies after tempo crashes into height barrier in Koregaon Park

Worker dies after tempo crashes into height barrier in Koregaon Park

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The tempo was attempting to pass a height barrier at Koregaon Park when it collided with the barrier with significant force, resulting in a catastrophic collision, according to police

PUNE:

In a fatal accident, a tempo tragically ploughed into a height barrier, resulting in the loss of one worker’s life in Koregaon Park on Sunday, said Police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In a fatal accident, a tempo tragically ploughed into a height barrier, resulting in the loss of one worker’s life in Koregaon Park on Sunday, said Police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a fatal accident, a tempo tragically ploughed into a height barrier, resulting in the loss of one worker’s life in Koregaon Park on Sunday, said Police. The incident occurred on Sunday at 4:15 pm at Sadhu Vaswani overbridge near St Mira College. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kisan Adgale 65, a resident of Lohiya Nagar in Ganj Peth Pune. Police informed that, on Sunday a three-wheeler tempo driver Prabhakar Zombade 45, resident of Kasewadi was carrying scrap material and heading towards Viman Nagar to Circuit House Road.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Deceased Adgale was seated in tempo facing the backside. The tempo was attempting to pass a height barrier at Koregaon Park when it collided with the barrier with significant force, resulting in a catastrophic collision, according to police.

Tragically, a barrier collided with the head of the worker inside the tempo and suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Residents and witnesses rushed to the scene and immediately contacted emergency services.

Police arrived promptly and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured worker, but his injuries proved to be too severe, and the individual succumbed to them at the scene.

Koregaon Police arrested the tempo driver and preliminary findings suggest that negligence on the part of the tempo driver may have been a contributing factor.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station under IPC sections 279, 304 (a) and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act and an investigation is underway.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out