Pune -

Yatri Suvidha Diwas 2026: Pune Airport blends culture, tech and sustainability

Pune airport celebrated ‘Yatri Suvidha Diwas 2026’ with a wide range of passenger-centric, cultural, environmental, health, and community outreach initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience and strengthening engagement with stakeholders and the local community. The event, organised on Monday under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), brought together passengers, students, airport staff, airline personnel, and partner agencies in a day-long programme focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and service excellence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The celebrations began with a patriotic rendition of Vande Mataram in front of the terminal building under the national flag, setting a ceremonial tone for the day. An awareness drive was conducted with the participation of airport employees, stakeholders, and school children, highlighting themes such as environmental responsibility, passenger facilitation, and community participation in maintaining a clean and efficient airport ecosystem.

The highlight of the event was a special musical performance inside the terminal by a band of visually-impaired artists, which drew strong appreciation from passengers. Cultural programmes further showcased India’s artistic diversity, including Bharatanatyam performances and a traditional local dance depicting Vitthal puja, adding a strong cultural dimension to the celebrations and engaging travellers in an immersive experience.

Passengers arriving at the airport were welcomed with traditional tilak, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Special assistance was extended throughout the day to persons with reduced mobility (PRMs) and frequent flyers, ensuring smoother movement and enhanced facilitation across terminal operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sustainability initiatives formed an important part of the revelry. Fruit-bearing saplings of mango and jamun were distributed to passengers to promote environmental awareness, while a plantation drive was carried out at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pune airport, involving students and airport representatives. These initiatives aimed to reinforce the importance of green practices and community participation in environmental conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sustainability initiatives formed an important part of the revelry. Fruit-bearing saplings of mango and jamun were distributed to passengers to promote environmental awareness, while a plantation drive was carried out at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pune airport, involving students and airport representatives. These initiatives aimed to reinforce the importance of green practices and community participation in environmental conservation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Health and wellness activities were also organised, including a blood donation camp in association with the Red Cross Society at the arrival hall, a medical check-up camp for commercial drivers at the multi-level car parking facility, and basic health screening services for passengers within the security hold area. These initiatives were designed to promote preventive healthcare and well-being among airport users and staff.

Technology-driven engagement was another major attraction, with the introduction of an immersive virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) zone. Passengers experienced simulations of aircraft operations, Space exploration, and a virtual lunar walk. A dedicated gaming zone was set up inside the terminal to enhance passenger experience, particularly for families and younger travellers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Community outreach programmes included guided airport tours for school and college students, offering insights into airport operations and career opportunities in aviation. The initiative received encouraging participation and was aimed at building awareness among youth about the aviation sector.

The event also featured participation from radio partners who interacted with the passengers and sought their feedback on airport services. A waste-to-art exhibition showcasing creative installations made from discarded materials highlighted the airport’s commitment to sustainability and responsible waste management.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said that the initiative reflects the airport’s commitment to combining passenger service excellence with social responsibility and sustainability. “Yatri Suvidha Diwas is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of our responsibility towards every passenger who travels through our airport. Our focus is to create an environment where efficiency meets empathy, where technology enhances convenience, and where sustainability becomes part of everyday operations. The overwhelming participation from passengers, students, and stakeholders shows that the vision of a people-centric airport is not just ours alone, but a shared aspiration. We will continue to strengthen such initiatives to ensure that Pune airport remains a benchmark for inclusive, accessible, and sustainable aviation services.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}