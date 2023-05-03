Yellow alert sounded for Pune till May 7

Pune: The weather department has issued a yellow alert of light rainfall for Pune city and surrounding areas for the next four days. The city experienced a short spell of light rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), like April, May will also experience unseasonal rainfall throughout the month. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), like April, May will also experience unseasonal rainfall throughout the month. The department has forecast that the city will experience below normal temperature in this month.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “A trough/wind discontinuity is running from South-West Madhya Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from May 5 and a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving northwards. These weather systems are very likely to control weather of our state for the upcoming couple of days. Hence, the state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall till May 7. The rainfall intensity will be more in Vidharbha region.”

On Wednesday, the department recorded 0.1 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, Lonavla received 6 mm rainfall and 2.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Magarpatta area.

