Yerawada jail official’s letter to Sassoon hospital on Lalit Patil goes viral

A letter signed by the chief medical officer of the Yerawada Central Prison to Sassoon General Hospital referring to Lalit Patil stay at the hospital went viral on Monday.

The letter also requested the state government-run Sassoon General Hospital authorities to admit the prisoner if required and not give a follow-up within 15 days due to lack of escort. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The letter, dated June 3, 2023, signed by the chief medical officer without carrying the official’s name, mentioned that prisoner Lalit Patil has been referred for expert opinion by other departments concerned for examination, investigation and treatment.

The letter also requested the state government-run Sassoon General Hospital authorities to admit the prisoner if required and not give a follow-up within 15 days due to lack of escort.

The viral letter has raised questions on the role of Yerawada prison administration in requesting the hospital officials to admit the drug kingpin inmate for 15 days for “lack of escort”.

Refuting the allegation, Sunil Dhamal, Yerawada Jail Superintendent, said, “It is not a letter, but an official communication in standard format that is used for all inmates referred to the Sassoon hospital for treatment.”

The senior police official said that the written official communication has been used for many prisoners admitted to Sassoon hospital in the past.

