Yerawada prison’s CMO held for helping Lalit escape from hospital

The Pune police on Monday arrested the chief medical officer (CMO) of the Yerawada Central Prison in connection with the escape of drug haul accused Lalit Patil from Sassoon General Hospital. Over 14 suspects have been arrested in the case so far.

Following his arrest, the police told the Pune court that Marsale, as Yerawada jail CMO, allegedly helped the drug kingpin in his escape from the hospital’s ward number 16. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Sanjay Kashinath Marsale (53) of Panchshil Hill View in Dhankawadi area was arrested by Crime Branch Unit 2 at around 12:50 pm on Monday for allegedly assisting Patil to escape from the hospital on October 2 and for being in touch with other suspects.

Marsale was produced before the Pune court amidst tight security in the afternoon when Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AC Birajdar remanded him to police custody till December 7. Public Prosecutor Vaishali Reddy in her submission before the court requested custodial remand.

Reddy said, “The call detail records show that Marsale was in contact with Bhooshan Patil and Abhishekh Balkawade, the two accused named as Patil’s accomplices. We need his custody to know more about the conspiracy.”

According to Nandkumar Bidwai, inspector and investigation officer Crime Branch Unit 2, as the CMO Marsale frequently met with Patil and Balkawade.

“The call detail records reveal regular and WhatsApp conversations between Marsale, Patil, Balkawade and Sudhakar Sakharam Ingale, who was working as a counsellor at Yerawada jail,” said Bidwai.

Police suspect Marsale helped Patil and Balkawade hatch Patil’s escape plan. Police officials said that they want to investigate Marsale’s role while referring Patil to the state-run hospital and whether he is responsible for increasing his stay at ward number 16. Investigators will also crosscheck his financial transactions.

Last week, crime branch unit (2) of the Pune city police arrested three individuals for allegedly helping Patil escape from the hospital. The accused have been identified as Mahendra Shevate (57) of Rakshaknagar in Khadki, who was deputed as a ward boy at ward number 16; Moies Ahmad Sheikh (30) of Deglur in Nanded district, deputed as jail police in the ward and Ingale.

On September 30, during a raid, police arrested Subhash Mandal from the gate of the Sassoon hospital for carrying mephedrone (MD) worth ₹2.14 crore. Probe revealed Patil, was running the drug cartel from the hospital along with his associates.

On October 2, Patil managed to give a slip to the police from the hospital premises and was re-arrested by the Mumbai police on October 19.

