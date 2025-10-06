‘Young Birders’ Month’ launched for children

In a bid to spark curiosity about and love for Nature among children, Early Bird – a popular platform among birdwatchers known for its extensive data on bird sightings across India, which is part of the public charitable trust Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) – has launched ‘Young Birders’ Month’ or YBM, billed as the first nationwide initiative of its kind. To be conducted from November 1 to 30 this year, the initiative will help young participants get hands-on with Nature through bird walks, outdoor games, quizzes and interactive sessions. The programme brings together educators and conservationists from across India to help children discover the joy of birdwatching and the importance of protecting wildlife. As November marks the arrival of migratory birds across many parts of India besides celebrating the birth anniversary of India’s renowned ornithologist, late Dr Salim Ali, as well as Children’s Day (November 14), Early Bird has selected this month to bring together these themes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

YBM is also supported by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India, which is committed to developing and promoting practical solutions for the conservation of India's ecosystems and biodiversity.

About the initiative, Garima Bhatia, programme manager, Early Bird, said, “YBM is designed to spark wonder and ecological awareness in young people while also creating a platform for Nature educators to amplify their work and connect with a wider audience. By engaging children across India through joyful, hands-on experiences with Nature, we hope to nurture a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and inspire the next generation of conservation leaders.”

“The participating organisations are planning online and in-person celebrations in many cities and once they are finalised, the event will be uploaded to our official website,” Bhatia said.

She added that they have invited conservation groups, birding clubs, schools and Nature educators to celebrate YBM this November by hosting bird-themed events for children — from walks and quizzes to art and storytelling sessions, either in-person or online. Interested participants can register their events via the ‘Host an Event’ page on youngbirders.in/host-events, which also offers resources, workshops, and publicity templates for organisers.