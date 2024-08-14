Young journalist dies of pancreatitis, dengue

Sumit Kumar Singh, a journalist working with a news portal died at the age of 35 on Tuesday. Sumit Kumar Singh, a journalist working with a news portal died at the age of 35 on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

He was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic where doctors said he was detected with severe case of acute necrotising pancreatitis, complicated by dengue and splenic vein thrombosis.

“Sumit Singh, the founder of Punekar News, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on August 10, 2024, with a severe case of acute necrotising pancreatitis, complicated by dengue and splenic vein thrombosis. Despite intensive care and the use of advanced medical interventions, the severity of his condition led to multiorgan failure. This case underscores the complexity and seriousness of such conditions, which can rapidly escalate despite the most rigorous treatment protocols,” stated the official statement issued by Dr Prasad Muglikar, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune.