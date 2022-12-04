Your Space: Chakan roads need a quick fix

The Chakan MIDC area, known as one of India’s largest auto hubs, is still plagued by constant traffic jams. Readers have a few solutions for dealing with the ongoing problem.

Future planning will boost growth

In the future, the government should plan industrial parks with future expansion needs and requirements in mind. What ails the Chakan MIDC area is sub-standard facilities like approach roads and electricity. Future planning will boost growth without impediments, create more jobs, and raise the living standard in all such areas.

Kiran Vadgama

Improve infrastructure

Industrial associations should put pressure on the government to improve infrastructure quality. Penalising employees for not being on time can’t be a permanent solution. It may create industrial unrest. Industries shifting from one state to another is a burning topic today. The government needs to get its act right.

A M Deshmukh

Follow rules

I believe the traffic situation could be improved by strictly applying the ‘theory of constraints.” We should locate bottlenecks along the road and expand the stretch. Strict adherence to traffic rules and lane driving would help to improve the situation. We must also find arterial roads to get to Chakan. Apart from that, improving public transport systems and encouraging carpooling among commuters would help.

Paritosh Sharma

Manage traffic using tech

The roads leading to Chakan are in poor condition, leading to constant traffic snarls. Aside from these, haphazard parking, illegal hawkers, PMPML buses violating traffic rules and the absence of traffic wardens contribute to traffic congestion. The authorities can use technology, such as Google maps and CCTV cameras to collect real-time traffic data and manage traffic situations accordingly.

Sudhir Mehta