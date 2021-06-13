Your Space: Covid unlock in Pune- Preparedness and lessons learned

With Covid cases declining, the administration has lifted many restrictions as part of the unlock plan. While the reopening of many sectors will boost the economy, have the authorities and public learned the lessons to tackle the virus and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour?

Follow Covid-appropriate norms strictly

In the later days of lockdown, the crowd on the roads had started to swell. Unlock is just an official announcement. As the cases started to drop, people lost the fear of the virus and sort of resumed their regular activities. My family and I have been following every Covid norms for more than a year. There were patients in my family and, fortunately, all recovered. If such reckless public behaviour continues, it won’t be long that we will be facing the third wave. Everything cannot remain closed forever. It is essential that people adopt the simple Covid rules such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and use of sanitisers not just to evade fines by the administration but for everyone’s safety. Unless everyone realises this and starts acting on it, we will face many such waves and possible lockdowns.

Madhuri Deshpande

Residents lax about prevention protocols

Wagholi is the nearest suburb to Pune city. The administration has declared the unlocking and reopening which is essential for businesses, but now it is an even bigger responsibility for everyone to follow the Covid rules. We see photos and videos of crowds on roads and markets and criticise them, but little do we realise that we became part of them when we unnecessarily roam around. When the second wave was at its peak, everyone had fear in their minds. Now that fear seems to have vanished. Every family has suffered because of Covid. Let’s not forget that.

Sandip Satav

Change in market timings is confusing

I do not think the administration had planned the reopening phases. They should have realised that once everything is officially allowed to remain open, crowd and traffic will increase. Look at the status of roads in Pune city. Some road work is going on everywhere. They should have finished it during the lockdown. Also, now the frequently changing rules of market openings and timings have become confusing for shopkeepers like me. I run an ice cream and snacks shop. The changing shop timings even confuse customers. Once the timings are in place, it should remain unchanged at least for a week.

Deepak Karote

Rural areas should be closely monitored

I think the Covid situation is still worrisome in rural parts and it is difficult for the administration to monitor the virus compliance in those parts. In city areas, people are aware and at least know basic things about Covid. In rural parts, there is lack of awareness. Once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, crowds will be seen at weddings, funerals, and other social gatherings. There should be strict monitoring in rural areas. Also, the administration should focus on improving health infrastructure in villages. Covid tests and oxygen beds should be available in every village. There is still a lot of hesitancy for Covid test and getting hospitalised when required. This fear should be addressed.

Hemant Takawale

Get vaccinated at the earliest

My husband is an autorickshaw driver. During the latest lockdown, rickshaws were permitted to operate, but everything else was closed so there were no passengers. Now as the shops have reopened, there is a rise in passenger count. It’s a little relief for our family. When the vaccination had opened for 45-plus citizens, I had insisted him to get the jab as he comes in contact with a lot of people. I don’t know much about the policies and science, but I read in newspapers that vaccines can prevent the Covid infection. So, those who have to go out should get vaccinated.

Surekha Landage

Follow Covid rules in the new normal

While most of the senior citizens have taken the first jab, if people of other age groups don’t follow the Covid norms then the risk to the elderly remains during the unlocking period. They are vulnerable. When reopening after the lockdown, the administration should imprint in people’s minds the importance of norms. There should be strict punishment for Covid violators. Otherwise the reckless behaviour will continue. Senior citizens have suffered a lot in last year and the loneliness will not go away even if the cases in second wave have dropped. Until the time the virus is tackled completely, lives cannot be back to normal. We can try to come close to normal living by following the rules.

Pandurang Ingole

No clear guidelines for education sector

We hardly got a chance to go to college this year. Everyone is relying on online classes. When it comes to reopening, the administration only thinks of shops, markets and businesses. But even after a year, there is not a clear policy for education. Schools could hardly reopen. Colleges remained shut. After a point, we are missing out on a proper student life. The plus point is that we get to live at home and attend classes. So, there is no additional expenditure on hostels, mess. But we are missing the college life and friends. Our hangouts have become an online event. It’s high time that the government release a policy for the education sector which will minimise the risk, but studies will continue.

Tanmay Joshi