Your Space: Financial stability must for sportspersons

Even as the Maharashtra government confers its best sportspersons with highest prestigious award Shiv Chhatrapati Award carrying prize money of ₹1 lakh, the recipients are seeking job opportunities. Should the awardees be given jobs so that they can focus on their sports, mentor new players and develop the state’s sports culture? Readers share their opinion...

Education qualification is important criterion for job

The Maharashtra government has been honouring sportspersons since a long time and many have got government jobs from sports quota. I believe the practice is still going on. The question is do the players have required educational qualification for a given job? I feel a player should at least have a degree to be considered for a government job. Just passing Class 10 or Class 12 does not make sense. The job for which these players are applying come with some responsibility. The person in that position is accountable for many things, be it right or wrong. Without proper education, I do not think they will be able to do justice to that role. The government should clearly state the required educational qualification for such job and just being an awardee should not be taken as guarantee for getting a job.

Aditya Gund

Financial stability is vital for sportspersons

Successful players are conferred with the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati award by the Maharashtra state government. The awardees work hard in their sports throughout the career. If the state government offer them job, it will become very helpful for the players as they can more focus on their sports. Financial stability is a basic requirement in everyone’s life, and players are not an exception. Many players could not earn money from their respective sports. So, a government job offered by the state to players might be the game changer and we could see an improvement in the performance of players in future.

Sharad Bodage

Job will also benefit player’s family

State players need to be given a government job so that they can wholeheartedly focus on their respective sport without worrying about the monetary benefits that they may or may not earn from their game. It will give their families confidence and a sense of financial security that is somewhat lacking currently.

Chinmay Remane

Provide job based on educational qualification, age

The Shiv Chhatrapati Award is given by the Government of Maharashtra to players who have consistently made remarkable achievements in the field of sports. The purpose of this is to praise the players who are consistently shining in sports and to encourage, budding players. One of the objectives is to improve the quality of all sports in Maharashtra. Though the award is an honour, getting a job is most important for players. There are many Shiv Chhatrapati award winning players in the state who do not have a job to earn a living. Some who have represented the country have also received the award, but deprived of jobs. Therefore, Shiv Chhatrapati Award winning players should be given government jobs by the state government based on their educational qualification and age criteria.

Anil Bhoir

Self-employment in sports

Career in sports is what is lacking in India. Parents are still asking what will their child do for a living once their ward stops playing. As a coach and head of basketball, we have very limited answers to these questions. Only creating jobs is not going to be sufficient for the number of games and players in India. Self-employment in sports has to looked at as a second option.

Lalit Nahata

Improve sports infrastructure

I believe instead of cash rewards, the sportspersons who are conferred with state awards should be given the best amenities and infrastructure related to their particular sport. This will help them to practice better and perform. As we are lacking in sports infrastructure, the monetary allocation should be utilised in the betterment of player and game.

Abhijeet Jadhav

Sportspersons, mentors need financial security

Sports have always been an integral part of the overall development of a person. Lately, its importance has increased even more. To reap the full benefit of sports, we need mentors, infrastructure and encouragement. The latter two can be achieved only if we have great mentors. The biggest problem mentors or sportspersons face in India is financial security. Either they must focus on academics and compromise sports or vice-versa. This affects their performance. To solve the issue, we need to create a culture where sportspersons and mentors are given the security of job and money. Financial security is a necessity any person needs for their life. They are right in seeking job for their career and future. Any state government must consider this thing if they want to create world class sportspersons and achieve medals in international events. Infact, a job for them must be created in the field of sports so that their talent can be utilised for betterment of sports and physical fitness in the state and country.

Ankit Rungta

Govt should take steps to promote sports

In August, it was a pride moment for all as Indians as Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin in Tokyo Olympics. Determination and hard work towards the sport helped him won the medal and respect from across the world. Like him, if we want to create more sportspersons, our government should encourage people to learn different sports and game. And they should offer good positions in government job. Create new positions in the government job under sports quota so that the awardees can encourage and mentor others, besides focussing on their game and provide financial stability to family. These steps will also motivate others to take up sports, physical exercises and encourage Indians to remain healthy.

Sayali Shinde

Job security must to focus on sports

Yes, it is important to have a job if the government is not providing it as sportspersons look for subsidy, monthly stipend, support from sponsors for long term. The prize money of ₹1 lakh is not enough to survive for lifetime. A quality of job support will help players to focus on their sport. In other states, athletes are also given job with awards.

Tuhin Deb