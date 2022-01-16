Your Space: Get inoculated, strictly follow Covid safety norms

With Covid cases reaching a peak again, the PMC has reopened Covid jumbo facilities. However, despite imposing restrictions residents are seen flouting norms. Our readers share what more needs to be done to contain the virus spread.

Onus lies on the individuals to do their bit

Despite the numbers and so many deaths, we have still not learnt the Covid lesson. Everyone feels that he/ she is immune and out of reach of the virus. However, lockdown is not the solution, especially the night curfew. Wonder how it’s helpful!

Although the government is trying its best to contain the spread, the onus lies on the individuals to do their bit. We have to follow Covid protocols. Wearing of masks, social distancing and washing and sanitising hands should become second nature.

Because of home testing kits, most patients do not disclose if they have tested positive for the virus and move freely. Kits should be sold along with Aadhar mapping. Housing societies must be empowered to penalise the wrongdoers and those flouting the rules.

Mehzabin Saiyed

No, we haven’t learnt the Covid lesson

As bold, straight forward and plain my answer may sound, I say it with utmost despondency and the flouting of the safety norms is the apt witness and justification to my answer. The entire “unlock” phase and the downfall of cases simply left the citizens “blinded by happiness”.

In my opinion, people know how serious the consequences are, but they have not understood them yet and while the government does their part, we as responsible citizens must do our part. Instead of rolling our eyes when we see someone without a mask, we must sternly ask them to wear one. The fear and seriousness of the consequences must be instigated amongst every member of the society. We mustn’t only share messages on WhatsApp but also practice what we preach.

Furthermore, my humble suggestion to the government would be to implement the discipline that was implemented during the first lockdown in March 2020. The government can take help of those who are willing to volunteer to do the patrolling part and such volunteers should be stationed on every road. The government can also increase the fine to make sure the offenders feel a pinch on their pockets. Regular offenders should be assigned something like a jury duty to volunteer at jumbo covid centers and other projects that need volunteers. I believe that this is a way to teach a lesson to the educated yet unschooled elements of our society, and this can only be done by the government, authorities and the court.

Krutarth K Kotnis

Be responsible for your own safety

Lockdown, definitely is not the answer. People who do not mask up and are flouting norms are bound to contract the virus, what more, they are risking lives of those around them. People are fed up of restrictions and lockdowns and curfews. Let each one take responsibility of his/her safety, why do we need social policing? So let everybody at least get themselves vaccinated.

Maithily Manakwad

Follow Covid appropriate behaviour

First and foremost, strict implementation of rules should happen, just issuing circulars is not enough. Action as per them is what is necessary. The whole thing about this variant being mild has made people take it very lightly despite of the rise in cases. What is needed, is that each and every society should have some mechanism where by even the ones doing home tests are identified and asked to follow the strict isolation guidelines laid down by the state. Since no one is coming on official record we can see that the ones who have also tested positive are roaming freely.

People need to understand even if 0.5 % of the population needs hospitalisation, we can again see the system collapsing. Hence, everyone should follow Covid appropriate behaviour and be responsible for at least their own house own society own area own place of business.

Sachin Khandelwal