Your Space: Implement road safety measures, become responsible drivers

In November 2020, after a major accident on the new Katraj tunnel-Navale bridge chowk road, the Pune city traffic police had conducted a survey of the area along with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and decided to come up with structural and enforcement solutions to the traffic issues on the accident-prone patch. We have submitted a list of 20 corrective measures to NHAI, including installation of signages, reflectors, restructuring of exit and entry points to the road, maintenance of the service roads and repairing of potholes and median damages. The mishap figures so far this year are high partly on account of the merger of the Lonikand and Loni Kalbhor police stations with the city police limits. A majority of the road accidents occurred on the Pune-Solapur and Pune-Ahmednagar highways and the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass. Pune city in the past eight months witnessed at least 140 accidents claiming 145 motorists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some accidents have claimed multiple deaths. A majority of the casualties is two-wheeler riders — 90 people riding two-wheelers died in eight months. In the corresponding period last year, 95 persons were reported dead in accidents on the city roads. When it comes to the busy Katraj-Dehu road bypass and the two major highway stretches, speeding is an issue and thus the number of fatalities on these stretches is higher.

Lonikand has reported 19 fatalities on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, while Loni Kalbhor reported 16 fatalities on the Pune-Solapur highway. Human error is the main reason behind the accidents at Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge.

Rahul Srirame

Potholes are hazardous to road safety

There are a number of potholes on the stretch of Katraj-Dehu road bypass between Chandani chowk and Warje posing risk to vehicle users. Gaping potholes have developed on the bypass in the past two months and remain unattended. There is a constant fear of accidents on this stretch, as motorists tend to apply sudden brakes on spotting potholes, while heavy vehicles are slow to do so. Not only are the potholes an invitation for an accident, but also cause massive traffic jams on this stretch. Regular commuters dread the prospect of driving on this stretch daily. They have become a cause of worry for people who use the bypass regularly to reach Katraj via Navale bridge. Motorists drive on the bypass under a constant fear of accidents — heavy vehicles do not slow down on the pothole-ridden stretch, while small vehicles apply sudden brakes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin Bhosale

Black spots need immediate attention

The black spots are where regular accidents are happening. In this case, since 2014, a total of 56 people has lost their lives on this stretch. There are some black spots identified near the turn at Dari Pul bridge, the Swami Narayan temple chowk, the Narhe selfie point and the Navale bridge chowk. Last week, three accidents at different points on this stretch left three people dead and several injured. Many drivers of heavy vehicles, to save fuel, switch off the engine and slide down the slope in neutral gear, where the vehicle control then becomes difficult. These spots need immediate attention to check accidents.

Manjusha Joshi

Road safety not priority for authorities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has said that it will conduct a survey of the bridges and flyovers where accidents have been occurring frequently with special focus on Navale bridge area. The decision was taken after elected members of PMC, across party lines, raised the issue at the general body meeting. A survey of these spots would be conducted and report of these accident-prone spots would be drafted in two days and a copy would be sent to the Union government as well as the state government authorities. The blind spots and other problems here would be resolved at the earliest. We believe that this is just another eyewash as Navale bridge has become an epicentre of accidents. As many as 68 people have lost their lives in accidents near this bridge, since it was constructed a few years ago and I do not think there is any room for future repairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali Bhaduri