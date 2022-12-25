Your space: Increase in crime worry citizens, effective safety measures needed

Education is critical for reducing crime

Domestic violence cases in the city are on the rise. The Bharosa cell records an enormous number of such cases, which usually narrow down to extreme crimes. I believe that young people should be constantly educated on topics related to social behaviour, as well as morality and an ethical understanding of crime. This will help to reduce crime in the city.

Gurmeet Singh Gill

Improve police patrolling, install CCTVs for safety

Pune has seen an increase in post-COVID crimes. I’ve lived here for 16 years and have never witnessed so many crime incidents. Now, minor reasons lead to major killings. Sexual crimes are on the rise, which is heartbreaking. Police patrolling should be increased not only at night but also in the mornings. Because crimes are now committed in broad daylight, this is the only way to increase safety. Along with that, CCTVs must be installed to instil fear in criminals.

Dr Siraj Dokadia

Taxis must improve safety measures

When it comes to safety, Ola and Uber’s drivers don’t seem to treat non-Marathi passengers well. At least in Ola, there is a safety button, but not in Uber. This should be included in the app to potentially increase safety.

Geetshree Sureka

Public transport must be made safer for women

I believe that public transportation should be monitored, that there should be more female bus conductors, and that men who do not adhere to the segregated seating system on buses should face harsh penalties.

Ansh Dubey

Police forces must be more proactive

To make citizens feel safer, street lighting must be installed effectively. Police officers must be more proactive in arriving at dangerous situations. When emergency services are summoned, it takes nearly half an hour for them to arrive. This is frightening when people require immediate protection. People who want to commit crimes will be encouraged to do so if the presence of police is so low.

Nitin Kumar Jain

Self-defence workshops must be implemented

Educating our youth could be one step toward making our city safer. The police can hold educational workshops to teach people basic skills such as how to protect themselves in situations beyond their control.

Anagha Joshi

Rising illiteracy, a reason for crime

I believe that one of the reasons for the rise in crime is a general lack of patience in life. People are becoming extremely vengeful, relying on instincts rather than being patient in resolving situations. With rising illiteracy, unemployment, and various types of the mafia in the city, it’s no surprise that criminal cases are on the rise.

Sreya Das