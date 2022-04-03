Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters

Provide legal spaces

The anti-encroachment drive by the local administration is a good move. There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. There are multiple reasons for this. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. They can invest as little as possible and get their small-time business running, though these businesses do occupy footpaths and other spaces illegally. The administration should provide such vendors, who are genuine, with local spaces to allow them to sell vegetables, fruits and other commodities with ease. Only systematic distribution of spaces to these vendors can reduce encroachment.

Anita Salve

Ward offices should intervene

Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. As a result of this, the anti-encroachment drives carried out across the city are facing stiff opposition from squatters. There are many squatters who have political backing. But local governing bodies can intervene. And they should. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do. For instance, ward offices can identify genuine local vendors and allocate them spaces. Actions can be taken against those by the authorities who are found violating the rule. I think rules should be defined and they should be strictly implemented. Many times, these rules are not in place and, even if they are, they are rarely acted upon.

Amruta Waghmare

The drive should continue.

The daily news reports state that with the recent anti-encroachment drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified around 45 streets where encroachment has been recorded on a large scale. Around 250 people have been roped in for the drive. The action is focused on the front and side margins of commercial properties being illegally occupied. The drive focused on hawkers, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments and involved demolition of tin sheds as well as concrete structures. The civic body has taken actions against illegal hoardings, boards, banners, flex, flags, posters, and other materials as well. The initiative is applauded and such drives should be conducted frequently. But along with this, strict rules should be implemented on a regular basis. The drive should continue.

Rajesh Deshmukh

Discarded garbage poses health risks

Local authorities should undertake such drives regularly. We have given a free hand to illegal street vendors. They obstruct use of public property like footpaths. There is also the question of waste generation and disposal of waste by street vendors. Along with shops, many streets witness loads of garbage posing health risks to citizens and increase of strays. The local bodies should give a certain place to street vendors so that cleanliness is maintained. This will also help organise these small shops and contain them to a certain place.

Prashant Patil