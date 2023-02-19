Your Space: Strict rules need to be imposed against illegal hoardings

Illegal hoardings deface many chowks and junctions in the city. These eyesores are now turning out to be a costly affair for PMC, which has failed to keep a track of offenders. The sky sign department spent ₹3.50 crore in 2022 to remove 720 unauthorised hoardings and recovered a meagre ₹1.50 lakh. Now, citizens suggest steps to control this menace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curb the visual pollution

Illegal hoardings are a major problem in Pune because they not only contribute to visual pollution but also endanger public safety. Because these hoardings are frequently placed without the necessary permissions from local authorities, they can obstruct traffic and cause accidents.

The strict enforcement of rules and regulations is one of the most effective ways to solve the hoarding problem in Pune. Local governments should conduct regular inspections to ensure that all hoardings are in compliance with the rules, and those who violate the rules should face harsh penalties.

The local authorities can also work with the advertising industry to develop alternative advertising options that are less intrusive and do not contribute to visual pollution. For example, digital billboards and mobile advertising trucks could be used as alternatives to traditional hoardings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Santosh Bhagat

Citizen surveillance to report illegal hoardings

They can, first and foremost, be an eyesore, detracting from the beauty of the city and causing a visual disturbance. Most importantly, political leaders should refrain from using hoardings and should instruct their party members to refrain from using illegal hoardings for birthday wishes or any other purpose.

Also, I would propose developing a citizen surveillance programme in which every citizen can photograph illegal hoardings in their neighbourhood and report them to PMC. This will aid in increasing system transparency.

Overall, the PMC needs to take strong action to address the problem of illegal hoardings. This will require a coordinated effort between government agencies, community groups, and private sector organizations, but it is necessary to protect the beauty and safety of the city for all citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apurv Londhe

Get rid of the hoardings!

PMC is actively engaged in the beautification of Pune. Many main chowks are decorated with eye-catching paintings, statues, and historical significance, but the civic body is also facing the menace of illegal hoardings, which are used on a large scale by small and large businesses and agencies handling concerts and events because hoardings are less expensive and more cost-effective.

Walls, light poles, trees, bridges, buses, dividers, and bus stops are common locations for illegal hoardings. Few hoardings are removed systematically after the event, but the vast majority remain. As synthetic plastic is the primary material used, it is causing the defacement of our beautiful city. They can also cause accidents due to the sudden fall of banners and hoardings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durgesh Nisal

-As told to Jui Dharwadkar