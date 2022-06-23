Youth allegedly rapes, impregnates minor girl with marriage promise

PUNE A 23-year-old man from Tanaji Patil nagar, Paud, allegedly repeatedly raped a 17-year-old girl. A complaint was lodged by the Warje-Malwadi police station against the man, identified as Rakesh Nirgunkar. Reportedly, the accused carried out the offence multiple times over the past three months at different locations in the city.

Further probe revealed that the man befriended the girl about a year ago. He later lured her with a marriage proposal.

Earlier this week, the minor girl experienced stomach pain and was rushed to a hospital where it was found out that she was pregnant. The victim’s mother then registered a police case and the girl’s statement was recorded.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and 4, 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.