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Youth arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death over money dispute

The incident was reported on Tuesday between 5 am and 5.30 am at the brothers’ rented room in Malinagar, Dehugaon

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 08:11 AM IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following an argument over the money he owed others in Dehugaon, Pune district; the police said.

A complaint was lodged by Kundan Hiralal Bhagat, 23, who works in a private company and resides in the same accommodation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A complaint was lodged by Kundan Hiralal Bhagat, 23, who works in a private company and resides in the same accommodation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Tuesday between 5 am and 5.30 am at the brothers’ rented room in Malinagar, Dehugaon. The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam Rajendra Kudale, 20, a resident of Sambhaji Tilekar’s room at Malinagar, Dehugaon, Haveli taluka; and originally from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Rajendra Kudale, the accused’s elder brother.

According to the Dehu road police, the incident occurred between 5 am and 5.30 am at the brothers’ rented accommodation in Malinagar, Dehugaon. A complaint was lodged by Kundan Hiralal Bhagat, 23, who works in a private company and resides in the same accommodation. A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, was registered later in the day.

 
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