A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following an argument over the money he owed others in Dehugaon, Pune district; the police said.

A complaint was lodged by Kundan Hiralal Bhagat, 23, who works in a private company and resides in the same accommodation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident was reported on Tuesday between 5 am and 5.30 am at the brothers’ rented room in Malinagar, Dehugaon. The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam Rajendra Kudale, 20, a resident of Sambhaji Tilekar’s room at Malinagar, Dehugaon, Haveli taluka; and originally from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Rajendra Kudale, the accused’s elder brother.

According to the Dehu road police, the incident occurred between 5 am and 5.30 am at the brothers’ rented accommodation in Malinagar, Dehugaon. A complaint was lodged by Kundan Hiralal Bhagat, 23, who works in a private company and resides in the same accommodation. A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, was registered later in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said that the brothers got into an argument after Vinayak allegedly told Ghanshyam that people had been coming to their home demanding repayment of the money Ghanshyam owed them. This reportedly led to a heated quarrel between the siblings. In a fit of rage, Ghanshyam allegedly picked up a vegetable knife and stabbed Vinayak on the left side of his chest, inflicting a grievous injury. Vinayak collapsed due to the stab wound and succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, Dehu road police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him. The police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the fatal altercation, including the dispute over the money owed by Ghanshyam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said that the brothers got into an argument after Vinayak allegedly told Ghanshyam that people had been coming to their home demanding repayment of the money Ghanshyam owed them. This reportedly led to a heated quarrel between the siblings. In a fit of rage, Ghanshyam allegedly picked up a vegetable knife and stabbed Vinayak on the left side of his chest, inflicting a grievous injury. Vinayak collapsed due to the stab wound and succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, Dehu road police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him. The police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the fatal altercation, including the dispute over the money owed by Ghanshyam. {{/usCountry}}

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