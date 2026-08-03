Youth beaten to death near Parvati; five detained

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified assailants near Vrindavan Nursery in the Panmala area off Sinhagad Road on Saturday. Police said five individuals have been detained in connection with the murder, and a search for the three juveniles is ongoing.

According to police, a group of three to four unidentified persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted Ghodke with kicks and punches. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Raju Ghodke, 22, a resident of Charwad Vasti, Vadgaon Budruk.

According to the police, the attack took place around 9 pm near Vrindavan Nursery in the Panmala locality when he was returning home after attending the Anna Bhau Sathe Jayanti procession.

According to police, a group of three to four unidentified persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted Ghodke with kicks and punches. During the assault, the attackers allegedly shouted that he belonged to a rival group before repeatedly attacking him. Ghodke sustained severe injuries and succumbed to the assault.

Subhash Mahale, assistant police inspector at Parvati police station, said, “The deceased was working in a private car showroom in the locality. A few months ago, there were arguments between the victim and the accused. On the day of the incident, when the victim was going home, he was attacked by the group in which he died.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Mahale, police have detained five individuals in connection with this murder, and a search for the three juveniles is going on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mahale, police have detained five individuals in connection with this murder, and a search for the three juveniles is going on. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Based on the complaint filed, a case has been registered under Sections 103(1), 115(2), 189(2), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight unidentified accused.