Youth booked for raping 17-year-old he befriended on social media

The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint in the case
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:37 AM IST
The Khadak Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a seventeen-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place nine months ago and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on July 21. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint in the case.

According to the complaint, the accused met the victim on social media after which they developed a love relationship and he later sexually exploited the teenager under the pretext of marriage.

The police have lodged the FIR under IPC 376 (rape).

