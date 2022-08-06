Youth murdered in daylight in Pune

Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. The victim lay in a pool of blood while the neighbours refused to assist the victim by either transporting him to the hospital in an ambulance or calling the police. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested. They have been identified as Rajesh Pawar, Krushna Marathe, Sachin Rathod, Amar Gavhane and Ganesh Hake.

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said that the five accused had planned to assassinate Gujar as part of a criminal conspiracy in order to exact revenge on him over a previous enmity.

“The assailants escaped from the spot and took refuge at a place outside the limits of Pune city. Our team members managed to obtain information on the accused and arrested them within a few hours,” he said.

Soni complaint’s stated that her brother was in a state of fear on returning home on August 1. He told his parents while he along with his friend were passing through Bhagwa chowk that their vehicle met with an accident with the car of one of the accused. Following the incident, there was a heated exchange of words between them and the accused threatened to murder him soon. The duo was threatened once again on August 2 and it was on August 3 that Soni received a call from Gujar’s friend informing her that Pawar and his friends had killed her brother. She immediately informed the family members after which she and her father rushed to the murder spot.

