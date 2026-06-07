Yuva Sangam strengthens cultural bridge between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh: Patil

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said the Yuva Sangam initiative under the Centre’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme is helping strengthen national integration by enabling young people to understand the cultural, historical and developmental strengths of different states.

Patil interacted with a delegation of around 50 undergraduate and postgraduate students from Andhra Pradesh at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, the nodal institution for Maharashtra under Phase 6 of Yuva Sangam. (HT FILE)

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Patil was interacting with a delegation of around 50 undergraduate and postgraduate students from Andhra Pradesh at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, the nodal institution for Maharashtra under Phase 6 of Yuva Sangam. The students, selected by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati, are visiting Maharashtra from June 4 to 9 as part of the exchange programme.

Implemented by the ministry of education, the EBSB initiative seeks to promote cultural integration and mutual understanding among states and Union territories. Introduced in 2023, the Yuva Sangam programme enables youth to experience the culture, traditions, educational institutions, technological advancements and development models of other states through visits and interactions.

Patil spoke about Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s role in transforming the Ganesh festival into a public celebration, the contributions of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the achievements of Marathi scientists. He underlined the significance of the Warkari tradition, noting that lakhs of devotees undertake the annual Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur, making it one of Maharashtra’s most enduring cultural traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Patil said his influence extends across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Patil said his influence extends across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Patil said the state government introduced free education for girls. As a result, enrolment of girl students increased by around 53,000 last year.

Maharashtra minister of state Madhuri Misal spoke about the historical significance of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and highlighted the long-standing ties between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh during the Maratha period.

Responding to a student’s question on employment opportunities in Maharashtra, Misal said the state continues to attract major investments and remains one of the country’s leading employment hubs.