Cities / Pune News / 'Z' bridge closed for all pedestrian movement due to Pune Metro construction
pune news

‘Z’ bridge closed for all pedestrian movement due to Pune Metro construction

Cars will not be able to access the bridge due to a temporary bamboo barricade constructed at the Z bridge and the Puneri habit of stopping a two-wheeler on the bridge just to hang out, will not be allowed at the metro construction sight
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Pune traffic police, on Friday, closed the 'Z' bridge, that connects Jungli Maharaj road to Sadashiv peth across the river for any pedestrian movement.

Pune traffic police, on Friday, closed the ‘Z’ bridge, that connects Jungli Maharaj road to Sadashiv peth across the river for any pedestrian movement.

Cars will not be able to access the bridge due to a temporary bamboo barricade constructed and the Puneri habit of stopping a two-wheeler on the bridge just to hang out, will not be allowed.

The Pune Metro work is the reason for the shutdown and signs have been put up at both ends of the bridge, and also on the Deccan Gymkhana roadside.

“The metro work is going on in full swing and although all safety arrangements are in place, it is still risky for the public to halt and stand below an area that is under construction. So it was decided to ban pedestrian movement, walking and halting on the bridge, as it is too risky. Action will be taken against people found on the bridge,” said a senior Metro official, requesting anonymity.

The Z bridge is favourite hangout for youth and Punekars out for an evening walk. “We regularly go for a walk to the bridge in the night with the family, but from we have stopped due to the ongoing Metro work. We feel afraid to pass through the construction,” said Samarth Gokhale, a resident who lives in the area.

