Zilla Parishad to start working women’s hostel in Pune

The women and children development department, along with Zilla Parishad (ZP), is planning to start a hostel for girl students who are pursuing higher education and working women.

The pilot project will be started at Kothrud. Whereas other places are yet to be decided said officials.

According to a letter issued by the ZP and the women and child development department, many women face problems while seeking accommodation in the city.

“Through a central government scheme, we plan to start a hostel facility. It will ensure that women seeking higher education and working in city limits get accommodation at affordable rates,” states the letter.

“There are five buildings of the ZP in which there are 76 flats out of which 61 are vacant. After proper renovation, these flats will be used as a hostel facility for women,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at ZP.

“The intention is to use the flats to facilitate women, and the ZP will utilise the hostel fee for maintenance of the facility. It will also be used as an additional source of income for the ZP. Women who are seeking higher education and working women can avail benefits of this scheme,” he said.

