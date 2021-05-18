ZP accountant booked for demanding bribe to process bills

An accountant at the Zilla Parishad health department was arrested by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune unit on Tuesday. The accused man was identified as Vijay Madhukar Chitode (45), an accountant at the health department of Pune Zilla Parishad.

The man was caught while accepting ₹20,000 bribe of the ₹25,000 that he had demanded.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of a printing company. The printing company had a contract for printing post- Covid19 forms and health certificate formats for sugarcane field workers, according to a statement issued by ACB.

After the contract was over, the complainant filed for payment of bills. However, Chitode demanded ₹25,000 bribe in order to process and forward the bills for payment to the concerned ZP department.

The ACB officials caught him red-handed while accepting the sum.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Bundgarden police station. The ACB officials have urged people to approach them in case of such demands by government officials.

ACB Pune can be reached on 020-26122134 or 020-26132802 or 020-26050423 over phone calls and on 7875333333 on WhatsApp.